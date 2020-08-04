Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. He announced his decision Wednesday during an all staff conference call.

Sanders will address his supporters live online at 11:45 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is largely expected to win the Wisconsin primary. Sanders, in contrast, won the state in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

The senator has been on a losing streak since Super Tuesday. Sanders announced he was "reassessing" his campaign mid-March after losing Florida, Illinois and Arizona.