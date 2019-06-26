Beth Chapman, the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman has died days after being placed in a medically-induced coma. She was 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out, family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said. Chapman was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor. But she was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

She was hospitalized in Honolulu on June 21 after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily. Doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment, Wood-Sword said

Her husband tweeted a goodbye to his wife. "We all love you, Beth," he said. "See you on the other side."

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On The Hunt."

In 2016, Beth Chapman ran for president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States, and won. She has said she was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado, where she's originally from. That record was beat by her own daughter, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report