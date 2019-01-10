GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of refugees admitted into the U.S. has seen a recent decline, despite the need becoming greater than ever, according to Pew Research Center.

Last year, President Donald Trump set the refugee cap at 30,000, which was two times lower than the amount set in the 2016 fiscal year. Trump recently announced the cap for the following year will be 18,000, the lowest since the program began in 1980. That number is also made up of caveats which further narrows the people who can be welcomed into the United States. Bethany Christian Services says they could be looking at a cap of about 100 refugees locally a year, which pales in comparison to the more than 380 refugees they welcomed this year.

"We have a lot of families that are waiting for their relatives to come here, particularly those from the Congolese and the Burmese communities," said Kristine Van Noord, the director for Bethany Christian Services' refugee adult and family programs. "With the reduced number of refugees coming...it may mean families are separated for a longer period of time."

Just recently, Van Noord said the agency had to cancel flights and preparations for 30 refugees, who were set to come Grand Rapids in October. She said this was due to the president's extended moratorium on resettlement activity.

"It's heartbreaking," Van Noord said. "I've been on the phone all morning with families who are devastated, asking if there's anything that can be done."

Van Noord said it's likely that many of those whose resettlement plans have been delayed could have their security clearances expire soon.

"So, how much longer will they actually be separated from their families? It could be a long time," Van Noord said.

