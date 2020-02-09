Joe Biden says officers in Kenosha shooting and Breonna Taylor shooting should face charges

Biden agrees with running mate Kamala Harris that officers in the Taylor shooting as well as those involved in the Kenosha shooting should be charged.

Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”

The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.

Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.