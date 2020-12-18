x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Nation World

President-Elect Biden marks anniversary of deaths of wife, child

Neilia Biden and the couple’s 13-month old daughter, Naomi, were killed after their car was struck by a tractor-trailer.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — President-elect Joe Biden has marked the 48th anniversary of the accident that killed his first wife and baby daughter by attending Mass at the church where they are buried.

Neilia Biden and the couple’s 13-month old daughter, Naomi, were killed when their car was struck by a tractor-trailer as she took the kids to pick out a Christmas tree.

Sons Hunter and Beau were seriously injured. They were a year and a day apart in age, at 3 and 4.

Joe Biden had just been elected to the Senate and was in Washington setting up his new office at the time of the accident.

RELATED: Barack Obama's book 'A Promised Land' sells 3 million copies

RELATED: President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College solidifies victory

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the Friday morning service in Delaware at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, a Roman Catholic church. The campus of the church contains a large parish cemetery. After Mass, the Bidens walked to the gravesite markers to pay their respects.

Credit: AP
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

RELATED: Vice President Pence, wife Karen, get COVID-19 vaccine injections

RELATED: In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary

RELATED: Biden picks North Carolina regulator Michael Regan for EPA administrator

RELATED: Health officials track safety as COVID-19 vaccines roll out

RELATED: Deal near on COVID-19 aid with $600 stimulus checks

RELATED: Biden introduces ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation pick