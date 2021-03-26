Bindi Irwin and husband welcome baby girl

On the couple's first wedding anniversary, they welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell into the world.

WASHINGTON — Bindi Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, and her husband Chandler Powell have announced the birth of their baby girl on Friday.

"March 25, 2021," Irwin posted on social media. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

Irwin said that their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is named after several family members of hers and her husbands dating back to the 1700s.

She said the name Grace is after her great-grandmother. The baby's middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a "tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Irwin said along with a photo of the couple holding the baby.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Irwin and Powell were married on March 25, 2020, during a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo. The couple decided not to have any guests at their wedding, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi Irwin is a wildlife conservationist, and made her television debut as a little girl seen around the world on her father's show "The Crocodile Hunter."

Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.