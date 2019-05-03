A company is recalling four lots of birth control pills because the packaging may be missing some tablets or may have an incorrect number of placebos.

The recall by Apotex Corp. is for Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP which were shipped nationwide.

"As a result of this packaging error, where a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or that a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, loss of efficacy is possible due to variation in the dosage consumed," the company said in its recall.

There have been no reports to the company of pregnancy or other adverse events, according to the Apotex

If you have one of these impacted lots, you're advised to contact your pharmacy.

"Individuals should not interrupt their therapy, use a non-hormonal method of birth control, contact their health care provider for medical advice and may return the impacted packages to their pharmacist," the company said.

Photos of recalled Apotex Corp. Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol birth control tablets due to incorrect packaging. From left: Package with no placebos, package with missing tablet, and package with extra placebo tablet.

