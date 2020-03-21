NEW YORK — Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in what is the largest such transfer ever.

Bloomberg’s move will help the DNC make up for some of its steep fundraising disadvantage to its Republican counterpart.

Ther former mayor of New York City is one of the world’s wealthiest men with a net worth estimated to exceed $60 billion.

He promised throughout his campaign that he’d help Democrats try to defeat President Donald Trump regardless of how his own White House bid fared.

The Bloomberg campaign, which hired a staff of 2,400 people across 43 states, will also transfer its offices in six pivotal states to the Democratic parties in those states, to help accelerate their hiring and organizing. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press.

DNC officials said Bloomberg’s money and real-estate transfers would be used to expand the party’s 12-state battleground program, with a focus on hiring additional staffers to work in organizing and data operations.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg ends 2020 presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted, "I've said I'll do whatever it takes to defeat Trump. That's why I'm supporting the group that matters most in this fight: the @DNC. If we're united, I have no doubt Democrats will win up and down the ballot and take back the White House in November."

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrives for a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AP

RELATED: Bloomberg funding anti-Trump campaign in 6 battleground states

RELATED: VERIFY: Why do candidates suspend their campaigns instead of dropping out?