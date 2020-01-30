Firefighters are looking for anyone who might be missing a boa constrictor after some Kansas residents found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch.

Police officers responded to a 911 call Monday from a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita. Police requested assistance from Butler County firefighters.

The Wichita Eagle reports that deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, the department's “snake charmer,” wrangled the nonvenomous snake from the couch with the help of another firefighter.

The fire department says in a Facebook post that the residents have lived in the duplex for four years and never owned a snake.