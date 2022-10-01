Bob Saget autopsy reveals no initial signs of foul play; 911 call released

The comedian was found dead Sunday in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Comedian and "Full House" actor Bob Saget's autopsy was performed Monday morning in Central Florida.

The 65-year-old, who became a household name playing single dad Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon inside a hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office released a preliminary statement on Monday, confirming there was no evidence of drug use or foul play.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," the office wrote in a statement.

The medical examiner expressed condolences to Saget's family.

A death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office reveals Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. A responding deputy activated a body camera and began searching for any possible signs of foul play but found none.

Investigators say Saget's room appeared orderly, and he was found lying face-up in bed. There were no signs of trauma. His left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed.

Authorities say Saget was supposed to check out of the room Sunday, but his family grew concerned after not being able to get ahold of him. So, relatives got in touch with security at the Ritz Carlton.

A security officer went to check on Saget's well-being but got no response at the door after knocking repeatedly. The security worker eventually entered the room and found the lights turned off.

The sheriff's office said the security officer found Saget on the bed and realized he was not breathing. He immediately had his security dispatcher call 911.

"We have an unresponsive guest in a room," the dispatcher can be heard saying in the 911 call. "My officer is telling me that there is no pulse."

While Saget's cause of death remains unclear at this point, authorities are beginning to piece together a timeline. Investigators have determined that Saget had used his room key to swipe into the room at 2:17 a.m. Sunday. He then passed away sometime after that.

Saget had performed Friday night at Hard Rock Live in Orlando and then Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, which is near Jacksonville.

Tampa Bay area comedian Tim Wilkins, who was a host on 10 Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008, opened for Saget this weekend.

Wilkins said in their final interaction Saturday night, the two exchanged a wink and a nod as he watched from side stage while Saget finished his set. Saget’s final tweet at 3:42 a.m. Sunday included a shoutout to Wilkins.