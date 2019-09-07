CHICAGO — Deliveries of Boeing's 737 aircraft tumbled in the second quarter, as the company continues to deal with repercussions following two deadly crashes.

Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 24 737s in the second quarter, down sharply from the 89 delivered in the first quarter.

The announcement comes a day after Boeing said Saudi airline Flyadeal canceled an order worth up to $5.9 billion in favor of a deal with rival Airbus.

Boeing Co. has been on a campaign to restore the reputation of its best-selling 737 Max since crashes off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia killed 346 people. The Max has been grounded since March.

