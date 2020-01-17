WASHINGTON — Defense officials say the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort.

The officials say the request came in Wednesday, and the Pentagon is beginning what will be a two-week assessment to determine what will be approved.

The officials would not provide any cost estimates.

RELATED: Border Patrol issues apology for the "unintentional destruction" of the Friendship Garden

RELATED: Laredo Sector Border Patrol confiscates several marijuana bundles

RELATED: U.S. Border Patrol arrests 14 undocumented immigrants near Marfa, including registered sex offender

Government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in Yuma, Ariz. The 30-foot high wall replaces a five-mile section of Normandy barrier and post-n-beam fencing, shown at left, along the the International border that separates Mexico and the United States. Construction began as federal officials revealed a list of Defense Department projects to be cut to pay for President Donald Trump's wall. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AP