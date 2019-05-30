Kids sing the darndest things.

A little boy hijacked a performance of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" by breaking into the Imperial March theme from "Star Wars." Video was posted to Twitter by Erin Gibson.

"Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March," Gibson wrote.

She did not indicate when the video was shot.

The video was posted Sunday and has been viewed more than 8 million times in four days. That may be partly due to a boost from Luke Skywalker himself. Mark Hamill retweeted the video.

"The Dark Side is strong in him!" Hamill Tweeted, adding the hashtag #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams. Williams has composed music for the "Star Wars" franchise since its inception.