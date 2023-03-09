3.2 million Calico Critters recalled after 2 child deaths reported

WASHINGTON — More than 3.2 million toys for children have been recalled after accessories that came with the products were linked to two deaths.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that all Calico Critters flocked animal figures that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are part of the recall.
The accessories pose a choking hazard for children, the commission said. Three incidents involving the toys have been reported to Epoch Everlasting Play, the manufacturer who created the toys.
Two children died in the incidents, including a 2-year-old child in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old baby in Japan in 2015.
The toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.
Families who own any of the recalled toys should take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from their children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play via the company's website to register for a free replacement accessory.
The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging for the recalled toys:
CC1407 - SANDY CAT TWINS
CC1450 - CHIHUAHUA TWINS
CC1459- BORDER COLLIE TWINS
CC1481 - HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CC1491 - FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CC1508 - WILDER PANDA TWINS
CC1510 - CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CC1529 - SLYDALE FOX TWINS
CC1533 - HAWTHORNE TWINS
CC1571 - ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
CC1586 - PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CC1641 - FISHER CAT TWINS
CC1643 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
CC1664 - HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
CC1689 - BUTTERCUP TWINS
CC1694 -CC SILK CAT TWINS
CC1737 -BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CC1750 - BABY NURSERY SET
CC1761 - TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
CC1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CC1924 - BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
CC1955 - JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
CC1965 - CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
CC2006 - BEAGLE TWINS
CC2019 - YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS
CC2067 - ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
CC2269 - BABYS NURSERY SET
CC2269P4 - BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
CC2484 - JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN
CC2537 - BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE
CC2537P4 - SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
CC2597 - NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CC2598 - BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
CF1407 - BL SANDY CAT TWINS
CF1412 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
CF1416 - BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
CF1418 - BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
CF1424 - SILK CAT TWINS
CF1429 - BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
CF1481 - BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CF1491 - BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CF1510 - BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CF1513 - BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CF1520 - BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
CF1526 - BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
CF1554 - BL BABYS NURSERY SET
CF1586 - BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CF1717 -BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
CF1737 - BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CF1750 - BL BABY NURSERY SET
CF1761 - BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
CF1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CF2537 - BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
CF2537P4 - BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE