DOJ: Jan. 6 riot suspect had Lego set of US Capitol

Robert Morss was arrested last month after prosecutors say he was seen on multiple videos allegedly assaulting officers and organizing rioters.

One of the hundreds of people arrested in the six months since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was found to have a fully-constructed Lego set of the Capitol building.

Robert Morss, 27, was arrested last month and indicted on nine separate counts. The Glenshaw, Pa., man was charged in federal court with "assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; and robbery of personal property of the United States," according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ, citing video footage from that day, allege Morss "led an assault on police and organized support from other rioters." He also was allegedly seen in surveillance footage at one of the Capitol entrances confronting officers, grabbing their riot shields, passing the shields back to others in the crowd and attempting to organize a "shield wall." He eventually made his way into the Capitol through a broken window, prosecutors said.

In court documents filed July 2 calling for Morss to remain in custody ahead of trial, prosecutors say law enforcement officers recovered some clothing and items that appeared to match those Morss had with him on Jan. 6. Those include a neck gaiter, a utility bag, a black tourniquet, military fatigues and a "Don't Tread on Me" flag.

Additionally, law enforcement allegedly recovered a notebook from Morss' car with writings that included “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia" which included sections titled "Battle Drills," "Ambush" and "Formations" and notes to "Bring Assault Rifle" and "4 Magazines." They also allegedly found a handgun, shotgun and rifle.

Then there is this line in the documents.

"Law enforcement also recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set." The documents do not elaborate on what purpose Morss may have had for the Lego set.

The documents say investigators received confirmation from five different witnesses who identified Morss as the person in the videos.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette has identified Morss as a substitute social studies teacher in the Shaler Area School District.