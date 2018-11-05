A car has slammed into a deli at an intersection in New York City, injuring six people.

It happened Thursday night on West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

Witnesses say the car had collided with a yellow taxi before jumping the curb.

Video shows a car smashed into the front of the deli amid shattered glass and debris. A woman is seen pinned to the hood of the car as bystanders tend to her. A yellow taxi shows front-end damage.

Authorities say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

