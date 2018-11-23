The makers of the 'party game for horrible people," Cards Against Humanity, have struck again with another tongue-in-cheek prank.

The card game company is selling a "dazzling array" of wares-- everything from a practical 19th century butter churn (normally retailing for $575, on sale for a mere $5.75) to a flashy inflatable eagle (on sale for $12, normally $1,200.)

A new product is released every 10 minutes on the website 99percentoffsale.com.

(Editor's note: perhaps not surprisingly, the website contains mature language.)

The website assures consumers the products are, in fact, "available for 99% off" and will be shipped to anyone who purchases something.

Not familiar with Cards Against Humanity? It's an easily played card game that costs $25 on sites such as Amazon.com. Players take turns reading a suggestion card/question and answering it with wildly inappropriate responses, which are listed on a series of cards drawn each round.

It's not the first time the off-color company has turned heads with an unorthodox marketing ploy. Recent pranks include raising funds to buy a plot of land that would block President Trump's border wall, and briefly rebranding as a chip company.

