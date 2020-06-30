Carl Reiner, legendary comedian and 'Dick Van Dyke Show' creator, dead at 98

Most people know Carl Reiner best for creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but he had more than 400 credits to his name throughout his decades-long Hollywood career.

Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98, according to multiple media reports.

His assistant confirmed to Variety that Reiner died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.

TMZ, which was first to report Reiner's passing, said his family was with him at the time of his death.

Reiner was an icon of the entertainment industry and was an award-winning actor, producer, writer and director.

Most people know him best for creating and appearing in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but Reiner has more than 400 credits to his name throughout his decades-long career. Some of his most popular films as a director include "The Jerk," with Steve Martin; and "All of Me," with Martin and Lily Tomlin.

More recently, Reiner voiced the character of "Carl Reineroceros" in "Toy Story 4." He also did voice over work for shows like "Family Guy," "American Dad," and "Bob's Burgers."

He also appeared in the "Ocean's 11" movies, and numerous TV shows, including "Two and a Half Men" and "Hot in Cleveland."

He even won a Grammy Award in 1998 for a comedy album he created with his longtime friend Mel Brooks, "The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000."

Just three days before his death, Reiner tweeted that nothing pleased him more than knowing he has "lived the best life possible" by having met and married his wife, "Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world."

In 2000, Reiner received the Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy presented by The Kennedy Center.