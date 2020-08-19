Caroline Kennedy, daughter of JFK, depicts Joe Biden as public servant at DNC

Caroline Kennedy appeared alongside her son Jack Schlossberg as they attempted to bridge a generational span across the Democratic Party.

Caroline Kennedy is portraying Joe Biden as a public servant in the spirit of her father, who once challenged Americans to look at what they can do for their country.

The daughter of President John F. Kennedy spoke Tuesday at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention about helping Barack Obama choose Biden as a running mate while on his vetting team and then seeing him in action as vice president.

Kennedy served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration and said she saw Biden as a leader who was tough but fair and commanded the trust and respect of other nations.