A second case of the China coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

In an announcement on Friday, the CDC said the infected person is a Chicago woman in her 60s.

She is doing well and is isolated in a hospital as a precautionary measure, reports said. The woman had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak has been centered.

This is the second person to in the U.S. to be infected with the deadly virus, which originated in China. A man in Washington was the first person in the U.S. to test positive for the virus, officials said.

Health officials said Tuesday that the man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began.

The CDC said that they are monitoring 63 people from 22 states for possible cases of the virus, health officials said.

China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world.

The open-ended lockdowns are unmatched in size, and their potential for success is uncertain. China's National Health Commission confirmed 830 cases of the new coronavirus with 25 deaths.

The first death has also been confirmed outside the central province of Hubei. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a stay in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.