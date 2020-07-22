Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody

The Chicago Fire Department said it has already transported all victims to nearby hospitals.

Police said 14 victims were being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupted outside a Chicago funeral. According to authorities 1 person is in custody.

The Chicago Fire Department says it has transported all victims to nearby hospitals. The gender and ages of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed. Officials haven’t disclosed the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has urged the president not to do it, claiming they may engage in "unconstitutional conduct."

Chicago Police say 14 people were shot today near 79th and Carpenter. There’s one person being questioned in connection to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/pfRvObtRAF — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) July 22, 2020

The Trump administration sent federal officers in Portland, Oregon, after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.