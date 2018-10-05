Any mother can relate: the pregnancy cravings are real. For expecting mom Bre Bradford, it's Chick-fil-A.

So why not commemorate it with a maternity photo shoot? That's exactly what Bradford, 28, did with her sister Hayley Davis, a photographer for Hay Photography.

They gathered their Chick-fil-A sauce and nuggets and celebrated the arrival of Bre's own little nugget with the silly photo shoot in the dining room.

"Since she craved Chick-fil-A a lot, we decided to do a lifestyle Chick-fil-A photo shoot," Davis told WISTV.

"Between me being a photographer and my sister being super crafty, we had to make this photo shoot happen."

Davis posted the pictures on her Facebook page, where they got over 3,500 likes.

"When you're 9 months pregnant and Chick-fil-A is life!" she wrote.

As for the post photo shoot clean up, that was easy-- they just ate it all afterwards.

Bre Bradford took her pregnancy cravings to the next level and did a Chick-fil-A photo shoot with her sister. (Photo credit: Hay Photography)

