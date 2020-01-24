China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected by a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of at least 10 cities on the eve of the country's most important holiday.

The number of cases has risen to 830 while and the deaths include the youngest recorded victim at 36.

A Wuhan hospital with space for 1,000 beds is being built in the style of a facility that Beijing constructed during the SARS epidemic. That one was built in six days. Wuhan officials say this new, prefabricated hospital is scheduled to be ready by Feb. 3.

Transportation is halted and streets eerily quiet in the locked-down cities as the virus led to the cancellation of festivities for the Lunar New Year.

Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and the nine neighboring cities have a combined population of about 33 million.

