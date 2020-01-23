China has now closed off two cities of more than 18 million people combined in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush.

In addition to Wuhan, the apparent epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, China is trying to lock down the city of Huanggang. Reuters reports authorities there have ordered indoor entertainment venues to close and are asking citizens not to leave other than under special circumstances.

In normally bustling Wuhan, streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces were eerily quiet. Barriers blocked the entrance to the city's train station, and the airport, ferries, subways and buses were also halted.

An official at the World Health Organization said that trying to contain a city of 11 million people is something science has never tried.

“It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work," Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization’s representative in China, told The Associated Press.

The vast majority of mainland China’s 571 cases have been in Wuhan. Other cases have been reported in other Southeast Asia countries and in Washington State. A total of 17 people have died, all of them in the vicinity of Wuhan.