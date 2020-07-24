China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation

The order followed the U.S. closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston after allegations Chinese agents tried to steal data from Texas facilities.

BEIJING, China — China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

The order followed the U.S. closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.