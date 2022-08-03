Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again, almost two years after miscarriage

The 36-year-old star shared the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Chrissy Teigen shared on Wednesday that she is pregnant again, almost two years after having a miscarriage.

The 36-year-old model posted a string of photos showing her baby bump on Instagram along with a caption expressing her journey since her miscarriage in 2020.

The model also opened up about getting IVF treatment to get pregnant with her fourth child. She said she received "1 billion shots" in her leg and was scared to announce her pregnancy because of her previous miscarriage.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen shared in the post. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

In September 2020, Teigen opened up about the tragic loss of her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant with husband John Legend.

In the heartbreaking message shared on Medium and social media at the time, Teigen opened up about dealing with "partial placenta abruption."

"I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta," Teigen wrote. "But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop."