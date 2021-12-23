What's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Many stores will be closed on Christmas Day and have limited hours on Christmas Eve.

WASHINGTON — If you need to run out to pick up a last-minute gift or forgot a key ingredient for your holiday recipe, many major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve this year. However, a lot of those stores will be closing early on Friday, Dec. 24.

As for Christmas Day, there are just a handful of stores that will be open. But if your Christmas tradition involves going to a restaurant or getting take out, there are several restaurants planning to welcome in the holiday crowds.

If you're looking for a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat on Christmas morning, many Starbucks, Dunkin', McDonald's, Denny's, IHOP and Waffle House locations will be open. But it's best to call ahead and double check before showing up.

Store hours may vary by locations, so be sure to double check the times in advance at your nearest location to confirm hours.

Stores open on Christmas Eve

Aldi ( Hours vary by location)

Athleta (Hours vary by location)

Banana Republic (Hours vary by location)

Best Buy (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Bed, Bath and Beyond (Most open until 6 p.m.)

Big Lots (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Costco (Most open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

CVS (Regular hours at many - Pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)

Dollar General (Normal Hours)

Gap (Hours vary by location)

Giant (Closing at 7 p.m.)

JCPenney (Closing at 6 p.m.)

Kohl's (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Old Navy (Hours vary by location)

Macy's (Most stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Publix (Closing at 7 p.m.)

Target (Most stores open until 8 p.m.)

Trader Joe's (Stores open until 5 p.m.)

Walgreen's (Regular business hours)

Walmart (Closing at 6 p.m.)

Whole Foods (Hours vary by location)

Dick's Sporting Goods (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Stores open on Christmas Day

CVS (Regular hours at many locations - some pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)

Dunkin' (Store hours vary by location)

Giant ( Store hours vary by location)

McDonald's (Many locations open)

Starbucks (Most locations open, double check using Starbucks locator)

Walgreens ( Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 24-hour locations to remain open)

Is Walmart open on Christmas Day?

No, Walmart stores are not open on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The company confirmed all of its locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The country's largest retailer was also closed on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.

Is Target open on Christmas Day?