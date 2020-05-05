INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana soldier has died while serving in Iraq.

The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, died in a non-combat-related incident. That incident is under investigation.

The 23-year-old died on May 4 in Erbil, Iraq. He is from Terre Haute, Indiana.

"... His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own," Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander said.

Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

