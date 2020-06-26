Chuck E. Cheese permanently closing 34 locations as part of bankruptcy plan

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, plans to permanently close 34 locations as part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many outlets due to coronavirus restrictions led to Thursday's Chapter 11 filing.
Franchised locations aren't included in the bankruptcy filing, the company said.
CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 555 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as restrictions ease. The Irving, Texas-based company said it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout and delivery while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.
Hours after officially filing for bankruptcy, CEC Entertainment detailed in a court filing that it plans to "permanently abandon" 45 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations and reject the associated leases. Eleven of those locations had already been permanently closed before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the court filing, but the company didn't specifically identify those stores.
Here's the full list of leases for Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza that CEC Entertainment hopes to reject:
California
- Diamond Bar, CA
- El Monte, CA
- Ladera Heights, CA
- Long Beach, CA
- San Bernardino, CA
Colorado
- Ft. Collins, CO
- Grand Junction, CO
Florida
- Green Acres, FL
- Miami Gardens, FL
- Miami, FL
- North Lauderdale, FL
Georgia
- Macon, GA
Ohio
- Columbus-Macsway, OH
- Lima, OH
- Mansfield, OH
Illinois
- Chicago-Matteson, IL
- Vernon Hills, IL
Iowa
- Sioux City, IA
Maryland
- Gaithersburg, MD
Massachusetts
- Danvers, MA
- Leominster, MA
- Natick, MA
- Springfield, MA
Michigan
- Muskegon, MI
Minnesota
- Rochester, MN
Missouri
- Columbia, MO
Nebraska
- Lincoln, NE
Nevada
- Las Vegas McCarran, NV
- Las Vegas-Sahara, NV
New York
- New Hartford, NY
- Harlem, NY
North Carolina
- Jacksonville, NC
Oklahoma
- OKC-Del City, OK
- OKC-Westgate, OK
- Moore, OK
New Mexico
- Alb-Juan Tabo, NM
South Carolina
- Charleston, SC
South Dakota
- Rapid City, SD
Pennsylvania
- Johnstown, PA
- Lancaster, PA
Texas
- Allen, TX
- Mesquite, TX
Utah
- Layton, UT
Virginia
- Fredericksburg, VA
Wisconsin
- Appleton, WI