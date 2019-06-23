SALT LAKE CITY — A search is underway for a 23-year-old University of Utah student who stopped talking with family not long after she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport almost a week ago.

Mackenzie Lueck's parents reported her missing Thursday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

She reportedly texted her parents not long after midnight Monday when she arrived at the airport from California just prior to getting a Lyft ride.

Her phone has been off ever since.

Police say Lyft and the driver have been cooperating with their investigation, and they do not have any information to believe Lueck has been harmed or is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

