Crayola launches 'Colors of the World' crayons to match skin tones

Crayola partnered with a former make-up chemist to make sure the crayons accurately represented more than 40 global skin tones.

Crayola is releasing a new box of crayons inspired by skin tones around the world, so that kids can "creatively and accurately color themselves into the world they see around them."

The "Colors of the World" line will feature 24 new crayon colors, which are designed to represent more than 40 different skin tones.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said in a press release. "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

To create the new colors, Crayola partnered with CEO of MOB Beauty and former Chief Chemist of MAC cosmetics Victor Casale. Modeling his process for creating inclusive foundation shades, Crayola and Casale were able to create 24 crayons that helps represent humans with a variety of skin complexions.

"I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it's like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match. They feel included and recognized, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling," Casale said in the release. "Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons."

The 32-count crayon pack featuring the 24 skin, four hair and four eye colors will be exclusively sold through Walmart, with the product hitting shelves in July.