A freak accident quickly turned a children’s event in central China into tragedy Sunday afternoon when a bouncy house was swept up by a dust devil injuring 20 people and killing two children.

The incident occurred at a tourist attraction around 3 p.m. in the Yucheng county, Henan province according to the South China Morning Post.

The paper also reported that eighteen other children and two adults were injured in the freak accident. One of the children has been listed in serious condition while the others were treated for minor injuries, local authorities told the paper.

Video from the scene shows the bouncy castle getting sucked into the dust devil, which looked similar to a tornado full of dust and debris, and whip it around as people scattered to find refuge from the natural disaster.