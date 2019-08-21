NEW YORK — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

The season kicks off Sept. 16.

The lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis.

Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers.

In a change from previous seasons, viewers won't lean the celebrity-pro pairings until the season premiere. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd returns to the ballroom this year.