'Dancing With the Stars' moving back to ABC next season

“Dancing With the Stars” aired its first 30 seasons on ABC.

WASHINGTON — “Dancing With the Stars” is waltzing back to its longtime ABC home.

The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, aired its most recent season exclusively on Disney+. It was the first live series on the streaming service.

When "Dancing With the Stars" returns for season 32 this fall, it will air on ABC and Disney+ at the same time, the network announced Wednesday morning. It will be the first series to simulcast across ABC and Disney+, and will also be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

Other changes are also in store for the long-running TV show. Host Tyra Banks announced in March that she'd be leaving after three seasons. She's being replaced by Julianne Hough, who will co-host with fellow former winner Alfonso Ribeiro.

It's unclear whether anyone will take over for longtime judge Len Goodman. He was the head judge on the show for 15 years until his retirement in November. A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. For several years he judged the British and American shows simultaneously each autumn, criss-crossing the Atlantic weekly.

Goodman died last month at the age of 78. It was revealed at the time that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer.