Four different companies have recalled some of their fireworks due to violations of federal standards and explosion and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission says all of the fireworks are "overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product."

The largest recall comes from Grandma's Fireworks who is recalling about 25,000 units sold between January 2009 to April 2019 from their West College Corner, Indiana, location. The recall covers 18 different Grandma Fireworks products, with each one listed on the commission's website. According to local media reports and the recall alert, one of the products injured two children, including an 8-year-old Ohio boy who lost his hand.

Grandma's Fireworks recalls 18 of their products.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks has recalled 11,000 units sold between January 2017 and July 2018 from the Patriot Pyrotechnics location in Sheridan, Michigan. The 22 Patriot Pyrotechnic fireworks recalled can be found here.

Another recall comes from Keystone Fireworks for their G-Force fireworks. The 1,660 units were sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania from November 2019 to May 2019.

Keystone recalls G-Force Fireworks due to violation of Federal standard and explosion and burn hazards.

The final recall is from GS Fireworks for 26 of their products. GS Fireworks sold 260 units in Wyoming, Michigan, from March 2018 through May 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using these fireworks and return them for a full refund, the commission says.

The CPSC also reminds consumers to keep a safe distance when launching fireworks and to always have a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.