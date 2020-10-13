'Days of our Lives' halts production due to positive COVID-19 test

"Days of Our Lives" is currently filming its 56th season with added precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-running NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" has shut down production for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deadline, the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets.

Taping is scheduled to resume Oct. 26 and the pause is not expected to disrupt the show's run of new original episodes, Deadline reports.

"Days of Our Lives" is currently filming its 56th season.

When the industry-wide shutdown occurred in March, the NBC soap opera had enough banked new episodes to air through October. That allowed the show to resume production in September, later than some other network serials.

The beloved TV show first aired in 1965 and its iconic title sequence has barely changed since then, featuring an hourglass with a cloudy sky background and the narration, "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."

Several other shows and movies have recently had to shut down production for two weeks after positive coronavirus tests including "Chicago Med," "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "The Batman."