WASHINGTON (AP) — Denmark is halting exports of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, citing "the continued worsening of the already terrible situation in Yemen and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi."

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said the kingdom "right now is simply destructive in many fields." He spoke in a live television interview on Thursday.

Samuelsen says he hoped "the Danish decision can create further momentum and get more European Union countries to support tight implementation of the EU's regulatory framework in this area."

The ban would also include so-called dual-use exports of items that can be used both for military and civilian purposes.

In 2017, Denmark's overall exports to Saudi Arabia were of 5.08 billion kroner ($763 million), according to the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

