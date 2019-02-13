The snow never bothered Elsa, but it looks like water does. Disney gave fans a first look at their sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film, "Frozen."

Disney's re-imagining of Hans Christian Anderson's story "The Snow Queen" was a massive hit. Fans fell in love with Elsa, the queen of Arendelle, and Elsa.

The new trailer is darker than the first movie, and features Elsa alone on a beach trying to fight the waves without success. It's unclear why she is fighting against the current, or why she is alone.

Another scene shows her sister alone on the balcony of her palace, surrounded by floating crystals. She is also seen alone in a cave. Later, we see Kristoff riding through a forest, and Elsa battling mysterious purple flames.

A movie poster was also released along with the trailer, featuring a single snowflake on a black background. The designs of the snowflake are similar to the crystals seen surrounded Anna in the trailer.

Disney

None of the characters speak in the trailer, which is set to a new arrangement of the song "Vuelie" from the first movie. The overall tone is much darker and more sinister than the first film, as well as the two shorts, "Frozen Forever" and "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" that followed.

Very little is known about the plot of the film other than what has been featured in the trailer. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff will reprise their roles, and the film will once again be directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22, 2019. Watch the trailer here: