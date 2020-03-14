Although Disneyland Resort may be temporarily closed, it's still trying to help where it can.

In an effort to reduce food waste, Disneyland is donating excess food inventory to an Orange County food bank.

Excess in dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission it is to end hunger in Orange County.

"Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community. This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste," Disneyland Resort said.

Disneyland Resort donated more than 20,000 meals through their food donation program.