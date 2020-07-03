INDIANAPOLIS — The semi driver in the fiery February crash of a tanker carrying jet fuel, 59-year-old Jeffrey Denman of Brownsburg, died Saturday morning, according a spokesman for Eskenazi Hospital.

Denman had been listed in critical condition since he arrived at the hospital on Feb. 20, 2020, following the crash and fire.

Investigators say Denman lost control coming around the curve on the ramp on Feb. 20, 2020, hit the retaining wall and overturned.

He told an officer he was hauling 7,499 gallons of fuel when it erupted in flames.

Three good Samaritans pulled Denman from the flames and he was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on services for Denman.

Provided Photo/Jet Star