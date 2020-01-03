COVID-19 CONCERNS | Concerns continue to grow over COVID-19. A man from Washington is the first person to die in the U.S. from the new virus.

THE RESULTS ARE IN | Former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in South Carolina. Now Democratic hopefuls are turning their attention to Super Tuesday.

TALIBAN PEACE TREATY | After 18 years of conflict, the war in Afghanistan could be nearing an end. A peace agreement has been signed between the U.S. and the Taliban.

FORECAST | Today clouds will gradually increase through the day with milder conditions. High 49°. S winds at 8-16 mph.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.