EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of people have been impacted by the mass shooting in El Paso, where 22 people died after a gunman opened fire on a Walmart Saturday.

Now anyone who has been affected by the shooting can request help or services at a family assistance center in downtown El Paso.

The center, which has been organized by the city's Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, is providing "every kind of social service you can think of," Kurt Kroemer, the organization's CEO for the region, said Wednesday.

Those services, Kroemer said, include mental health services, health services, legal services, victim services with the FBI, a food bank, the Mexican consulate and even the Motor Vehicle Division in case someone lost their license.

"Anybody in this community that has been impacted by this tragedy is welcome here and is encouraged to come if you need that help," he said.

The child care area at the family assistance center in downtown El Paso.

Jessica Suerth

On Tuesday alone, Kroemer said 360 individuals and 200 families came to the center. Kroemer said he expects a high influx of people through the coming days.

"Everybody that comes here has their own story. And it's an individual story, and it's a compelling story, and it's an important story, so we're working with every single possible case you could think of," Kroemer said.

"We're the ones that want to bring that hope back, some resiliency and, maybe most important, understanding that that's very important that everybody listens to the people who have been impacted by that."

The center is expected to stay open for about 12 days, after which the city will work to set up something longer term for victims.

Kroemer said the Red Cross has gotten used to responding to mass shootings.

"This has become an all-too familiar incident," he said.

"The Red Cross is going to be there, as will many of the other agencies that have a place here. That's what we do, that's what we do, and we will continue to do that as long as it's needed."

The center is located at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center in downtown El Paso. It is open each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

