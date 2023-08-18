Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will be removing block feature

The ability to block accounts has long been seen as a key feature to avoid harassment and spam posts on the social media site.

WASHINGTON — Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, will be losing the ability to block other accounts on the social media platform, according to the company's owner.

Elon Musk shared the development in response to a post from someone asking "is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?"

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk said in response. "It makes no sense."

The ability to block certain accounts has long been seen as a key feature to avoid harassment and spam posts.

Since buying the social media platform for $44 billion last year, Musk has abruptly pushed out a lot of big changes including changing the name from Twitter to X and swapping its logo from a bird to an "X."

In his post Friday, Musk did not share any details about when blocking might go away, but the news immediately faced pushback from many users, including the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland.

"Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory. We've chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred. This decision stems from our deep dedication to our mission. We need a secure space to do this," The Auschwitz Memorial wrote in reply to Musk's announcement.