Elton John gets his own Barbie doll

Elton John and Barbie are teaming up for a brand new Elton John Barbie doll.

The new doll from Mattel celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elton John's sold-out concerts at Dodger Stadium. On Oct. 25 and 26, 1975, John broke records at the time for having the two largest single artist concerts ever. More than 100,000 fans attended.

At the time, John was at the height of his career and invited his parents, relatives, office workers and neighbors to attend, according to his website.

John is known for his hit songs including "Rocketman" and "I'm Still Standing."

"The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer," Barbie's website says.

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour," John tweeted "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

The doll is selling for $50 and includes the "Elton" jacket, glasses, pants and rainbow shoes.