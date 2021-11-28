NBA star adding 'Freedom' to legal name after becoming US citizen

Enes Kanter is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government.

BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen.

Kanter's manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter will have his citizenship oath ceremony on Monday afternoon and at the same time will complete his legal name change.

The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Kanter, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017.