Nature's Path Foods is recalling some of its EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals because they may contain undeclared gluten.

The recall involves these specific UPC numbers and best by dates:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp

  • 10 oz
  • UPC: 0 5844987024 1    
  • Date: 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch

  • 10 oz
  • UPC: 0 58449 86002 0    
  • Dates: 08/24/2019 and 09/21/2019

EnviroKidz  Jungle Munch

  • 10 oz    
  • UPC: 0 5844987028 9    
  • Date: 08/01/2019

If you have one of these, you are advised to return it to the store.

The company said the problem was isolated to one facility and happened due to air contamination because of incorrect production scheduling. 

EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals
EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals
Nature's Path / FDA