The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use certain makeup sold at Claire's and Justice retailers because they may be contaminated with asbestos.

The FDA said Tuesday that the independent test results have confirmed reports from 2017 about asbestos in certain cosmetic products at the two tween-focused retailers. Three of the products from Claire’s and one of the products from Justice tested positive for asbestos, according to the FDA.

The agency noted that the one item that tested positive from Justice was among the eight products the retailer recalled in September 2017, when concerns about asbestos first surfaced.

The FDA said it is issuing a safety alert about the Claire's cosmetic products because the company refused to comply with the agency's request to issue a recall for the products that tested positive for asbestos. Those products include: Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17, Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15, and Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17.

However, the agency noted in its safety alert that Claire's said it doesn't believe the affected products are still available for sale at its stores. The teen retailer filed for bankruptcy in March 2018

Consumers who have those batches of Claire's Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour should stop using them.

The FDA said its not aware of any "adverse reactions" associated with exposure to the Claire's products.

Meanwhile, the FDA is using this case to push for changes to modernize its regulations on cosmetics.

"These findings serve as an important reminder that under our current authority, the FDA has only limited tools to ensure the safety of cosmetics products," the FDA said in a statement. It noted that the law governing the FDA’s oversight of cosmetic products hasn't been updated since it was first enacted in 1938.

The FDA added that it currently doesn't have the authority to mandate recalls on cosmetics and wants to work with stakeholders, including Congress, to modernize regulations.

The Food and Drug Administration shared this composition photo of three products from Claire's that were found to contain asbestos.

FDA