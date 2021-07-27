US sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, owned by 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

The one-of-a-kind album sale covered the remainder of what Shkreli owed on a $7.2 million forfeiture order he faced after his 2018 sentencing.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A one-of-a-kind unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album, that was once bought by 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, has finally been sold by the U.S. government.

This comes three years after Shkreli forfeited the “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album, after a judge said it could be used to pay off part of his $7.2 million debt.

Shkreli's purchase of the Wu-Tang Clan album came as group member RZA said he wanted the album — packaged in a hand-crafted silver and nickel case which includes a 174-page book wrapped in leather — to be viewed as a piece of contemporary art.

Shkreli, a disgraced pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager, bought it for $2 million at an auction in 2015, but the buyer and price of Tuesday's transaction were not revealed by prosecutors, who cited a confidentiality provision in the contract.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said in a press release, "With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his [Shkreli's] payment of the forfeiture is now complete."

In a civil case in Manhattan federal court, lawyers wrote in an April document that Shkreli had already reduced his forfeiture debt by about $5 million.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman, who represented Shkreli, said he couldn't comment because of the confidentiality order.

Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence, became infamous in 2015 for boosting the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000% overnight. The drug was used to treat a rare parasitic infection, and the increase brought the cost of treatment annually for some patients up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.