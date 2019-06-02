Many female democratic lawmakers donned white outfits to wear to President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.
Historically, the suffragettes of the 20th century wore white to protest their right to vote.
“Today, we wear suffragette white to send a strong message that we are fighting #ForThePeople and advancing women’s rights,” tweeted Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a congresswoman from Illinois.
The Democratic Women’s Working Group held a press conference Tuesday ahead of a photo op.
“Today we stand together wearing white in solidarity with the women of the suffrage movement who refused to take no for an answer,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence, from Michigan.
Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota also wore white in solidarity on Tuesday.
Last year, many congresswomen wore black outfits in support of the #MeToo movement. At the time USA Today reported that idea was born after actors did it for the Golden Globes.
In 2017, many female lawmakers wore white to Trump’s first State of the Union address in 2017.