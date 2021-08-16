'Field of Dreams' series headed to Peacock

If you build it they will...stream it?

WASHINGTON — "Field of Dreams," the iconic 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner, is being reimagined as a TV drama from the creator of "The Good Place."

The series, based on Universal Pictures' Academy Award-nominated film, is headed for Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

According to Monday's announcement, the series will reimagine the movie’s mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that made the feature so enduring and beloved.

Mike Schur, who created "The Good Place" and produced "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office," will write the series and be an executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter noted this will be Schur's first TV drama.

The announcement comes just days after Major League Baseball hosted its first-ever Field of Dreams game next to the Iowa site where the movie was filmed. More than 5.9 million people tuned into the action, making it the most-watched regular season baseball game in 16 years. Before the first pitch was even thrown this year, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced there would be another game at the site next August.

The film, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, was based on W.P. Kinsella's 1982 novel about Shoeless Joe Jackson, who was part of the Chicago White Sox team who threw the 1919 World Series. The movie starred Costner as an Iowa farmer told by a mysterious voice to build a baseball field in his corn field. It also starred James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan.